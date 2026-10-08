First U.S.-Made Tamir Missiles Delivered To Israel

A partnership between RTX’s Raytheon [RTX] and Israel’s Rafael marked the delivery of the first Tamir missiles produced in a new U.S. facility to Israel for its Iron Dome air and missile defense system on Wednesday. The Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems (R2S) joint venture facility was established in East Camden, Ark., to produce Tamir missiles for Israel’s Iron Dome as well as the U.S. version, called SkyHunter, for the Marine Corp’s new Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC). R2S said the…