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First U.S.-Made Tamir Missiles Delivered To Israel

Rich Abott By
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First U.S.-Made Tamir Missiles Delivered To Israel
Officials in front of the first delivery of Tamir missiles delivered to Israel produced in Arkansas at a RTX-Rafael joint venture on Oct. 7, 2026. From right to left: Maj. Gen. Tal Politis, IDF Military Attaché in Washington; Shlomo Toaff, Rafael Executive Vice President and Head of the Air and Missile Defense Division; Moshe Patel, Head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), DDR&D, Israel Ministry of Defense; Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator (Arkansas); Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas; Tom Laliberty, President of Land & Air Defense Systems, Raytheon; Jonathan Casey, R2S Site CEO; Bruce Westerman, U.S. Representative (Arkansa’s 4th); Maj. Gen. Jason Cothern, Deputy Director, Missile Defense Agency (MDA); Adi Farjon, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest United States. (Photo: RTX)

A partnership between RTX’s Raytheon [RTX] and Israel’s Rafael marked the delivery of the first Tamir missiles produced in a new U.S. facility to Israel for its Iron Dome air and missile defense system on Wednesday. The Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems (R2S) joint venture facility was established in East Camden, Ark., to produce Tamir missiles for Israel’s Iron Dome as well as the U.S. version, called SkyHunter, for the Marine Corp’s new Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC). R2S said the…

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