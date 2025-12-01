First Columbia-Class Sub Bow Section Arrives At Electric Boat

The bow section of the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine arrived at General Dynamics’ [GD] Electric Boat South Yard assembly building in Groton, Conn. last week, enabling it to start final assembly. With this delivery, all of the major modules for the future USS District of Columbia (SSBN-826) are now at Electric Boat’s facility. The bow and stern of the SSBNs are being built by HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding division. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), whose district includes the shipyard,…