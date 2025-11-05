Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Firefly Completes $855 Million Acquisition Of SciTec

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Firefly Completes $855 Million Acquisition Of SciTec
Image: Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace [FLY] on Wednesday said it has closed its acquisition of SciTec, Inc., in an $855 million deal that adds data processing, analytics, and classified facilities. Deal terms included $300 million in cash and $555 million in Firefly’s stock (Defense Daily, Oct. 5). SciTec’s customers include the intelligence community and U.S. Space Force. Firefly said that SciTec brings artificial intelligence-enabled software used for missile warning and defense, space domain awareness, remote sensing, command and control, and intelligence, surveillance and…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF Lease Of Space For AI Data Centers At Five Bases May Last Longer Than 50 Years, If Benefit National Defense

Business/Financial

Kratos Forecasts Strong Organic Growth Through 2027

Business/Financial

Intuitive Machines Acquires Satellite Manufacturer Lanteris, With An Eye On Defense Contracts

Advanced / Transformational Technology

GE Aerospace’s F110-GE-129 Engine To Power Shield AI X-BAT

Trending

Boeing’s Wave Glider USVs Mark 3 Million Miles
B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO
Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo
YFQ-44A Has First Flight, Anduril Planning for Weapons Shot Next Year
After Trump Orders “Equal Basis” Nuclear Testing, STRATCOM Nominee Pledges “Informed Analysis” On Any Changes

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume