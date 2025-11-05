Firefly Completes $855 Million Acquisition Of SciTec

Firefly Aerospace [FLY] on Wednesday said it has closed its acquisition of SciTec, Inc., in an $855 million deal that adds data processing, analytics, and classified facilities. Deal terms included $300 million in cash and $555 million in Firefly’s stock (Defense Daily, Oct. 5). SciTec’s customers include the intelligence community and U.S. Space Force. Firefly said that SciTec brings artificial intelligence-enabled software used for missile warning and defense, space domain awareness, remote sensing, command and control, and intelligence, surveillance and…