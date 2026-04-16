Fincantieri Gets $30 Million Contract To Start Work On Four LSMs

The Navy awarded Fincantieri Marinette Marine a $30 million long lead time contract for materials procurement and engineering activity to start building four Medium Landing Ships (LSMs), both the company and Navy Secretary John Phelan announced Wednesday. Posting the news on Twitter/X, Phelan wrote this contract will continue acceleration of LSM by reducing schedule risk and enabling the shipbuilder to “rapidly transition to ship construction.” pic.twitter.com/X7C6Z8jrig — Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan (@SECNAV) April 14, 2026 Fincantieri said…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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