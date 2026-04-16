Fincantieri Gets $30 Million Contract To Start Work On Four LSMs

The Navy awarded Fincantieri Marinette Marine a $30 million long lead time contract for materials procurement and engineering activity to start building four Medium Landing Ships (LSMs), both the company and Navy Secretary John Phelan announced Wednesday. Posting the news on Twitter/X, Phelan wrote this contract will continue acceleration of LSM by reducing schedule risk and enabling the shipbuilder to “rapidly transition to ship construction.” pic.twitter.com/X7C6Z8jrig — Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan (@SECNAV) April 14, 2026 Fincantieri said…