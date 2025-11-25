Fincantieri Details Navy Partnership As Frigates Cancelled

Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Tuesday detailed how its partnership with the Navy is changing amid the service's cancellation of the Constellation-class frigate program, based out of the company’s Marinette, Wisc., shipyard. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan earlier on Tuesday announced the frigate cancellation, planning to only retain the two ships currently under construction (See related story this issue). While Phelan said the Navy and its frigate industry partners reached a "comprehensive framework” that terminates the program but maintains future…