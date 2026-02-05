Sign In
FCC Approves Logos Space Enterprise Constellation Plans

Photo: Logos Space Services
Photo: Logos Space Services

TheFederal Communications Commission has approved Logos Space’s application for satellite spectrum to deploy a constellation of more than 4,000 satellites geared toward enterprise connectivity. The approval is a milestone for the constellation startup, led by former Google [GOOG] executive Milo Medin and Starlink and Amazon Kuiper alum Rama Akella. Logos is currently in a competitive process to choose a bus manufacturer and expects to select a partner later this year, Medin told Defense Daily sister publication Via Satellite. The company is…

