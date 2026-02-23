Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

F-22 Fighter, MQ-20 Avenger UAS Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
F-22 Fighter, MQ-20 Avenger UAS Demonstrate Manned-Unmanned Teaming
A General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc., MQ-20 Avenger unmanned jet. Photo: General Atomics

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), and the Air Force recently conducted a second teaming demonstration between a F-22 fighter aircraft and the company’s MQ-20 Avenger unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that autonomously flew and maneuvered after receiving commands from the manned fighter, General Atomics said on Monday. The Feb. 13 flight-test out of Edwards AFB, Calif., included the F-22 equipped with the government’s latest reference autonomy software, a tactical data link for communication between the platforms, General Atomics' Tactical Autonomy…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Blue Water Autonomy Unveils Details For 190-Foot USV With Eyes On MASC

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Seasats Raises $20 Million To Increase Production Of Small USVs

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Venom Prototype Flew 71 Days After Design Start, Mach Industries and Divergent Technologies Say

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Lockheed Martin Enters Unmanned Undersea Vessel Space With Lamprey

Trending

Defense Watch: F-47 Engine, Army News, Leidos Realigns, New SRM Facility
Spagnoletti Named New CEO Of Ursa Major As Jablonsky Departs
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production
Leidos Negotiating Co-Investment Deals With DoD For Key Programs
Venom Prototype Flew 71 Days After Design Start, Mach Industries and Divergent Technologies Say

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume