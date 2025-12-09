Envision Tech, Strategic Logix Also Selected For Army FPV Drone Program

The Army this fall also selected Envision Technology and Strategic Logix to supply low-cost first person view (FPV) drones for use across its platoons, a service spokesperson told Defense Daily on Tuesday. In November, Neros Technologies said it was one of three companies awarded contracts for the first tranche of the Army’s Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program for cheap, modular FPV drones (Defense Daily, Nov. 10). Award values have not been disclosed. Additional awards are planned for 2026. “The PBAS…