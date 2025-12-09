Sign In
Unmanned Systems

Envision Tech, Strategic Logix Also Selected For Army FPV Drone Program

Cal Biesecker By
Strategic Logix offers a fiber optic-tethered FPV drone. Photo: Strategic Logix

The Army this fall also selected Envision Technology and Strategic Logix to supply low-cost first person view (FPV) drones for use across its platoons, a service spokesperson told Defense Daily on Tuesday. In November, Neros Technologies said it was one of three companies awarded contracts for the first tranche of the Army’s Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program for cheap, modular FPV drones (Defense Daily, Nov. 10). Award values have not been disclosed. Additional awards are planned for 2026. “The PBAS…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

