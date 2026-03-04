Electric Boat President Says Multi-Sub Award Still Months Away, Explains Outsourcing Issues

The president of General Dynamics [GD] Electric Boat division on Wednesday said a multi-year contract to procure 15 nuclear-powered submarines is still months away and he also provided an update on lowering shipyard attrition rates and the utility of outsourcing. The Navy has been negotiating the deal with GD and HII [HII] on awards covering 10 Block VI Virginia-class attack submarines (SSNs) and five Columbia-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines. The Block VI SSNs will include the Virginia Payload Module to…