Electric Boat Nabs $2.3 Billion Contract For Advance Procurement Of Columbia-Class Subs

The Navy on Monday awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat [GD] a $2.28 billion cost-only modification covering additional advance procurement and advance construction of five more Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine hulls, SSBNs 828-832. The contract announcement noted this award also supports additional program execution in accordance with a Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement focused on “Obligations in Advance of Fiscal Year 2026 Funding (Deviation 2026-O0001).” The work will be split between Electric Boat’s shipyard in Groton, Conn., 70 percent, subcontractor HII…