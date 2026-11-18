Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) on Tuesday announced another contract agreement with HII’s [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding division to support production of a ship via outsourcing production of parts of a ship, this time the future USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139), a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The award was finalized on Oct. 2 and includes production of outfitted structural units on the destroyer. The company noted following successful work on building parts for the future USS Thad Cochran (DDG-135) and…