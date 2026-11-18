Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) said on Thursday that the U.S. Air Force has awarded the company a $124 million contract to build a prototype under the service's Counter Air Missile Program (CAMP). SNC said it is teaming with Massachusetts' Specter Aerospace to leverage that company's "advanced propulsion and vehicle systems expertise." As the Pentagon posits future confrontations involving advanced adversary aircraft and drone swarms, the Air Force wants CAMP's rapid prototyping to develop Enterprise Test Vehicles (ETVs) and field 1,000…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Senate Appropriators’ $1.07 Trillion Defense Bill Shifts $69 Billion From Reconciliation Request; Shipbuilding, R&D Take Cuts
Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year […]
Wicker Says Reverting Carrier EMALS To Steam is a ‘Non-Starter,’ Cao Promises Better Communications After Sub Mishap
In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft […]
Trump Urges Senate To Move ‘Immediately’ On $350 Billion Defense Reconciliation Bill In Lame Duck
President Trump on Thursday urged Senate leadership to move “IMMEDIATELY” on a reconciliation bill that would include $350 billion for defense. The call arrives as Republicans navigate a lame duck […]
House Republicans Block Measure To Impeach Hegseth
House Republicans on Tuesday evening voted to block an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a 211-204 vote, the House moved to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) articles […]