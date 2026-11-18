Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) said on Thursday that the U.S. Air Force has awarded the company a $124 million contract to build a prototype under the service's Counter Air Missile Program (CAMP). SNC said it is teaming with Massachusetts' Specter Aerospace to leverage that company's "advanced propulsion and vehicle systems expertise." As the Pentagon posits future confrontations involving advanced adversary aircraft and drone swarms, the Air Force wants CAMP's rapid prototyping to develop Enterprise Test Vehicles (ETVs) and field 1,000…