Earnings, Sales Fall At SAIC In Fourth Quarter On Shutdown, Enterprise IT Headwinds

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Monday posted lower earnings and sales in its fourth quarter stemming from the federal government shutdown last fall, a shift away from commoditized enterprise information technology (IT) work and procurement delays. The results were inline with an updated financial forecast SAIC provided in February (Defense Daily, Feb. 11). Sales in the quarter fell 5 percent to under $1.8 billion from over $1.8 billion a year ago. Net income dropped 13 percent to $85 million,…
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A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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