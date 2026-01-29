Earnings Fall At L3Harris In Fourth Quarter Amid Solid 2025

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday posted mixed results in its fourth quarter with net income down on higher impairment and business transformation costs and lower operating earnings while sales were higher. At the operating level, the company’s bottom-line was dinged by a non-cash impairment charge stemming from the pending divestiture of the Space Technology business, unfavorable program performance in its maritime business and the resolution of a legacy contract matter. Net income dropped 34 percent to $300 million, $1.59 earnings…