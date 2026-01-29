Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Earnings Fall At L3Harris In Fourth Quarter Amid Solid 2025

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Earnings Fall At L3Harris In Fourth Quarter Amid Solid 2025
Christopher "Chris" Kubasik, chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies. Photo: L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday posted mixed results in its fourth quarter with net income down on higher impairment and business transformation costs and lower operating earnings while sales were higher. At the operating level, the company’s bottom-line was dinged by a non-cash impairment charge stemming from the pending divestiture of the Space Technology business, unfavorable program performance in its maritime business and the resolution of a legacy contract matter. Net income dropped 34 percent to $300 million, $1.59 earnings…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Voyager To Expand And Consolidate Rocket Motor Capabilities In Colorado

Air Force

Mobile And Mid-Range Targets An Issue For USAF, Targeting Planner Says

Business/Financial

Lockheed Martin Posts Strong Fourth Quarter, Plans Large Boost In Internal Investment

Business/Financial

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon Sign Agreement To Quadruple THAAD Interceptor Production

Trending

Duffey Teases Announcement Of More Production Boost Initiatives ‘In the Coming Days’
Northrop Grumman Expects Agreement Soon To Accelerate B-21 Production; Pausing Buybacks
Army Awards Potential $5.6 Billion AI, Data Analytics Deal To Salesforce
Space Systems Command Looking Into Mission Operations Center For Space Data Network
Stop Work Order Issued To AeroVironment For SCAR Antennas

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume