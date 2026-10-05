Early Equipment Delivery Advances Savannah River Pit Production Training Facility

Early delivery of equipment for a Savannah River Site (SRS) training facility is helping accelerate preparations for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) plutonium pit production mission, the agency said in a press release. NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator Scott Pappano visited SRS in September to review construction of the High-Fidelity Training and Operations Center (HFTOC), a non-nuclear facility being built to train workers for pit production operations. Pappano attended a Sept. 16 ribbon-cutting marking delivery of the first operations equipment…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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