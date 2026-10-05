Early Equipment Delivery Advances Savannah River Pit Production Training Facility

Early delivery of equipment for a Savannah River Site (SRS) training facility is helping accelerate preparations for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) plutonium pit production mission, the agency said in a press release. NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator Scott Pappano visited SRS in September to review construction of the High-Fidelity Training and Operations Center (HFTOC), a non-nuclear facility being built to train workers for pit production operations. Pappano attended a Sept. 16 ribbon-cutting marking delivery of the first operations equipment…