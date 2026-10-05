Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

Early Equipment Delivery Advances Savannah River Pit Production Training Facility

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
Early Equipment Delivery Advances Savannah River Pit Production Training Facility
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

Early delivery of equipment for a Savannah River Site (SRS) training facility is helping accelerate preparations for the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) plutonium pit production mission, the agency said in a press release. NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator Scott Pappano visited SRS in September to review construction of the High-Fidelity Training and Operations Center (HFTOC), a non-nuclear facility being built to train workers for pit production operations. Pappano attended a Sept. 16 ribbon-cutting marking delivery of the first operations equipment…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Australian Navigation Company To Begin Manufacturing In U.S.

Air Force

U.S. State Department Green Lights More Than $2.2 Billion in Weapons to UAE, Egypt, and Kuwait

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon Partners With In-Q-Tel On Rapid ‘Technology Scouting’ For Critical Priorities

Pentagon

Hegseth Moves To Speed C-UAS Use In The Homeland, Expands JIATF’s Roles

Trending

Defense Watch: Possible MUSV Lease, CBO and Golden Dome, X-BAT Sites
Army Picks Initial 30 Finalists For Low-Cost Interceptor Demonstrations
Boeing Picked For Navy’s F/A-XX Carrier Fighter
USAF Awards Raytheon Nearly $21 Billion for AMRAAM Foreign Orders
U.S. Space Force Pins Hopes on Space-Based Radar Systems, Northrop Grumman Building GMTI System

Congress Updates

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume