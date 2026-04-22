Drone Dominance Program Releases Solutions Request For $300 Million Second Phase

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) on Tuesday released the Request for Solutions (RFS) for $300 million second phase effort that seeks bids in the areas of long-range strike and tactical assault in close quarters. Proposals are due by May 8 for possible participation in the program’s second Gauntlet event that will put the top performing vendors through operational testing in the mission relevant scenarios with the winning companies receiving orders for at least 4,000 drones. Gauntlett II is slated…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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