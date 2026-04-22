Drone Dominance Program Releases Solutions Request For $300 Million Second Phase

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) on Tuesday released the Request for Solutions (RFS) for $300 million second phase effort that seeks bids in the areas of long-range strike and tactical assault in close quarters. Proposals are due by May 8 for possible participation in the program’s second Gauntlet event that will put the top performing vendors through operational testing in the mission relevant scenarios with the winning companies receiving orders for at least 4,000 drones. Gauntlett II is slated…