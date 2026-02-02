Drone Autonomy Company Swarmer Files To Go Public

Swarmer, a software company developing autonomy solutions to enable drones to collaborate and operate in swarms, on Monday registered to go public on the Nasdaq. The number of shares and price range for the proposed initial public offering remain undetermined. The Austin, Texas-based company plans to trade using the stock symbol “SWMR.” In September 2025, Swarmer said it had raised $15 million in a Series A round led by U.S. investors to add talent, further develop its software and integrate…