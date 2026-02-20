DoD Wants Space-Based Commercial Imagery Solutions For Domain Awareness In GEO

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) last Thursday issued a solicitation for space-to-space imagery solutions to keep an eye on friendly and adversarial satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) to help fill a domain awareness gap in this region of space. Within two years of award, the Defense Department wants a minimum viable product that can deliver high-resolution electro-optical images to characterize and identify resident space objects, including for battle damage assessment, and within four years demonstrate “at least one drive-by (Sub…