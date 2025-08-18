DoD R&E Office Awards More APFIT Contracts

The Defense Department’s Research and Engineering (R&E) office in June quietly announced a dozen new awards under a program designed to help small businesses transition their technologies into production. The June 17 announcement contains 17 awards totaling $377.2 million, a record for the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, although five of the awards were announced last December in the initial tranche of fiscal year 2025 program funds (Defense Daily, Dec. 11). The latest announcement completes…