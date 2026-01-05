DoD Makes Additional Investments In Solid Rocket Motor Industrial Base

The Defense Department last month made two Defense Production Act (DPA) investments worth a combined $32.7 million to expand the solid rocket motor (SRM) industrial base. The largest award, $27.7 million, was to R.E. Darling Co., Inc., for a modernized manufacturing facility to produce SRM case insulation materials that provide thermal protection and erosion resistance. DoD said this investment will also increase competition in the SRM space. DoD’s Industrial Base Policy Office also made a $5 million DPA Title III…