Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

DoD Makes Additional Investments In Solid Rocket Motor Industrial Base

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DoD Makes Additional Investments In Solid Rocket Motor Industrial Base
Photo: Karman Space & Defense

The Defense Department last month made two Defense Production Act (DPA) investments worth a combined $32.7 million to expand the solid rocket motor (SRM) industrial base. The largest award, $27.7 million, was to R.E. Darling Co., Inc., for a modernized manufacturing facility to produce SRM case insulation materials that provide thermal protection and erosion resistance. DoD said this investment will also increase competition in the SRM space. DoD’s Industrial Base Policy Office also made a $5 million DPA Title III…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Lockheed Conducts Successful Alternative Warhead-Variant Extended Range GMLRS Test

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Advanced Materials Developer Cambium Raises $100 Million; Includes Investment By Lockheed

Business/Financial

L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment

Air Force

SDA Surveying Industry On Ability To Provide Ground Entry Points For Tranche 3

Trending

L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment
U.S. Used Over 150 Aircraft In Operation To Capture Venezuela’s Maduro, Caine Says
Coast Guard Awards $3.3 Billion In Polar Icebreaker Contracts To Bollinger And Rauma
Boeing Awarded $8.6 Billion Deal To Build Israel’s New F-15IA Fighter Jets
Lockheed’s Venture Arm Invests In Battery Technology Company South 8

Contract Updates

UPDATE: Affirmative Solutions LLC (Cheyenne, Wyoming (SPE2DE-26-D-0003) – $49,500,000)

UPDATE: Affirmative Solutions LLC,** Cheyenne, Wyoming (SPE2DE-26-D-0003, $49,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical and surgical supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0017/SPE2DE-26-R-0003 and awarded Sept. 28, 2023. 

BL Harbert International LLC (Birmingham, Alabama) – $171,506,091

BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, was awarded a $171,506,091 firm-fixed-price contract for the conversion of existing administrative space to a data center, laboratories, and updated administrative space. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be…

ICF Mercantile LLC (Warren, New Jersey) – $150,000,000

ICF Mercantile LLC,* Warren, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $150,000,000 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SP8000-26-F-0008) issued against an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (SP8000-26-D-0005) for aerospace grade rayon fiber. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(3)(A), as…

Lockheed Martin Corp. (Orlando, Florida) – $328,500,000

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a ceiling of $328,500,000 undefinitized contract action issued as a letter contract for Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Sniper, Infrared Search and Track, and Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume