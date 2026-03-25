DoD In New Framework Deals To Speed Production Of PrSM, THAAD Seekers, Various Subsystems

The Defense Department Wednesday morning announced additional framework agreements with Lockheed Martin [LMT], BAE Systems and Honeywell [HON] to quadruple production of Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) and seekers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor and increase the build of key defense parts and subsystems to include navigation systems, missile actuators and electronic warfare technologies. The new framework agreements are part of DoD’s drive to increase inventories—referred to as magazine depth—of various missile systems and interceptors considered in…
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Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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