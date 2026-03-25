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DoD In New Framework Deals To Speed Production Of PrSM, THAAD Seekers, Various Subsystems

Cal Biesecker By
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DoD In New Framework Deals To Speed Production Of PrSM, THAAD Seekers, Various Subsystems
Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile during a May 2021 flight test. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

The Defense Department Wednesday morning announced additional framework agreements with Lockheed Martin [LMT], BAE Systems and Honeywell [HON] to quadruple production of Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) and seekers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor and increase the build of key defense parts and subsystems to include navigation systems, missile actuators and electronic warfare technologies. The new framework agreements are part of DoD’s drive to increase inventories—referred to as magazine depth—of various missile systems and interceptors considered in…

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