Advanced / Transformational Technology

DoD Hypersonics Office Makes Six S&T Awards

Cal Biesecker By
An artist's rendering of the hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) (DARPA Photo)

The Pentagon has awarded science and technology (S&T) contracts to six entities to advance hypersonic technologies. The Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs) were made to Leidos [LDOS], GoHypersonic, Inc., Aurex, Purdue Applied Research Institute, Halo Engines, LLC, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS]. The values of the respective OTAs were not disclosed but an earlier Request for Solutions said the expected budget for all awards was $68 million. The Joint Hypersonics Transition Office (JHTO), a field activity of Naval Surface…

