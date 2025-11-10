DoD Gives U.S. Cyber Command Greater Role In Force Generation

The Defense Department last Friday evening said it is integrating U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) with the military services to improve the recruitment and retention of cyber specialists and increase their expertise and “lethality." Current reliance on the military services to “man, train, and equip” the nation’s cyber forces have “not met the unique requirements necessary to fight and win in the cyber domain,” DoD said. Under the new force generation model, USCYBERCOM includes a Cyber Talent Management Organization in charge…