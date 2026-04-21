DoD Details Massive Drone, Industrial Base Investment In FY ‘27, Explains Reconciliation Outlook

Senior Pentagon officials on Tuesday detailed the department’s aim to massively increase spending on drone and industrial base investment initiatives by tens of billions of dollars in fiscal year 2027, with plans to secure a majority of that funding through the reconciliation process. Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jay Hurst III provided insight into the Defense Department’s reasoning behind the allocation of funds between $1.15 trillion for discretionary spending in the base budget and $350 billion in mandatory spending via an eventual…