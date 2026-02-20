DoD Acquisition And Sustainment Office To Use Obviant’s Data Visibility Platform

Obviant last week said its contract with the Defense Department’s Innovation Unit (DIU) for consolidating and providing real-time visibility into disparate data sources for acquisition and requirements is being scaled to include the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. DIU last September awarded Obviant a potential $99 million contract to that its commercial team could leverage the software platform for visibility into its acquisition and requirements data (Defense Daily, Nov. 4, 2025). The company software…