DIU to Fund Anduril, Zone 5 Flight Testing of Low-Cost Kill Systems Against Larger Drones

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Monday disclosed that it has contracted Anduril Industries and Zone 5 Technologies to design and flight-test low-cost kinetic solutions that can counter larger drones. The companies were selected in fall 2024 to continue in the Counter NEXT project and have since flight-tested their respective solutions, DIU said. Anduril is providing its Roadrunner-M reusable, vertical takeoff and landing autonomous air vehicle and Zone 5 its White Spike interceptor that can be rail or ground-launched. Both…