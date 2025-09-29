Sign In
DIU to Fund Anduril, Zone 5 Flight Testing of Low-Cost Kill Systems Against Larger Drones

Cal Biesecker By
Zone 5’s drone interceptor solution for the Counter NEXT project. Photo: Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Monday disclosed that it has contracted Anduril Industries and Zone 5 Technologies to design and flight-test low-cost kinetic solutions that can counter larger drones. The companies were selected in fall 2024 to continue in the Counter NEXT project and have since flight-tested their respective solutions, DIU said. Anduril is providing its Roadrunner-M reusable, vertical takeoff and landing autonomous air vehicle and Zone 5 its White Spike interceptor that can be rail or ground-launched. Both…

