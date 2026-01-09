DIU Seeks Platforms For Magnetic Data Collection To Support Precision Navigation

The Defense Innovation Unit last Friday issued a solicitation seeking prototype solutions for airborne magnetic data collection platforms that would support the development of magnetic map data as an alternative to GPS in open ocean transit. The aim of the multi-year, multi-phase Geomagnetic Airborne Unmanned Survey System (GAUSS) project is to obtain solutions for “mature technology demonstrations that provide magnetic map data to enable operational magnetic navigation of trans-oceanic distances,” DIU said on Jan. 9. The GAUSS initiative expects that…