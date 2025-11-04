Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

DIU Awards Obviant Contract To Provide Defense Acquisition Data

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DIU Awards Obviant Contract To Provide Defense Acquisition Data
Image: Obviant

Obviant on Tuesday said it has received a potential $99 million other transaction agreement from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide the organization’s commercial team with a software platform that consolidates, and provides real-time visibility, of data scattered across the Defense Department’s acquisition and requirements efforts. The award was made in late September. Obviant said its platform can be used by other DoD and government agencies under the contract. “Obviant’s data provides commanders, program managers, analysts and companies a…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

X-Bow Systems Deploys Lockheed Martin Trusted AI Backbone For Factory Operations

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Saronic Collaborating With NVIDIA To Advance Maritime Autonomy

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Lockheed Martin Ventures Invests In Rocket Engine Startup Venus Aerospace

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Nominee To Lead DoD Mission Capabilities Wants More Experimentation Events

Trending

B-21 May Move From Two Pilots To One Pilot, One WSO
Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo
YFQ-44A Has First Flight, Anduril Planning for Weapons Shot Next Year
After Trump Orders “Equal Basis” Nuclear Testing, STRATCOM Nominee Pledges “Informed Analysis” On Any Changes
USAF “Boneyard” Personnel to Show Industry Reps B-52H Carriage Equipment to Be Modified for LRSO

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume