DIU Awards Obviant Contract To Provide Defense Acquisition Data

Obviant on Tuesday said it has received a potential $99 million other transaction agreement from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide the organization’s commercial team with a software platform that consolidates, and provides real-time visibility, of data scattered across the Defense Department’s acquisition and requirements efforts. The award was made in late September. Obviant said its platform can be used by other DoD and government agencies under the contract. “Obviant’s data provides commanders, program managers, analysts and companies a…