Defense Bill Provides $500 Million To Add Alternative Solid Rocket Motor Sources

Congressional defense appropriators have agreed to provide $500 million for the Defense Department to spend on adding alternate production sources of solid rocket motors (SRMs) to help eliminate them as chokepoints in the expanding munitions capacity. The defense appropriators want DoD to boost competition for SRMs by bringing in new suppliers, reducing barriers to entry, and strengthening resiliency by “mitigation of single-point-of-failure risks.” The $500 million is designated for “modernization, expansion, or facilitization of the solid rocket motor industrial base,”…