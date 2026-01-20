Sign In
Defense Bill Provides $500 Million To Add Alternative Solid Rocket Motor Sources

Cal Biesecker By
Defense Bill Provides $500 Million To Add Alternative Solid Rocket Motor Sources
A 21-inch second stage solid rocket motor completes a static fire test on November 21, 2024 in Elkton, Maryland. Photo: Northrop Grumman

Congressional defense appropriators have agreed to provide $500 million for the Defense Department to spend on adding alternate production sources of solid rocket motors (SRMs) to help eliminate them as chokepoints in the expanding munitions capacity. The defense appropriators want DoD to boost competition for SRMs by bringing in new suppliers, reducing barriers to entry, and strengthening resiliency by “mitigation of single-point-of-failure risks.” The $500 million is designated for “modernization, expansion, or facilitization of the solid rocket motor industrial base,”…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

