Decision Support Software Firm ConductorAI Nabs AFPIT Award Supporting DIA

ConductorAI, a startup developing artificial intelligence-based software to strengthen and speed processes and decision-making in complex policy environments, has been awarded a Defense Department contract to accelerate production of the company’s platform in support of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The contract will allow the small Maine-based company to scale from prototyping solutions for its customers to production of its agentic AI-based Conduit platform, Eric Schwartz, co-founder and chief operating officer of ConductorAI, told Defense Daily on Monday. “Distill complex…