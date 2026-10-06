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Decision Support Software Firm ConductorAI Nabs AFPIT Award Supporting DIA

Cal Biesecker By
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Decision Support Software Firm ConductorAI Nabs AFPIT Award Supporting DIA
Eric Schwartz, co-founder and chief operating officer of ConductorAI. LinkedIn photo

ConductorAI, a startup developing artificial intelligence-based software to strengthen and speed processes and decision-making in complex policy environments, has been awarded a Defense Department contract to accelerate production of the company’s platform in support of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The contract will allow the small Maine-based company to scale from prototyping solutions for its customers to production of its agentic AI-based Conduit platform, Eric Schwartz, co-founder and chief operating officer of ConductorAI, told Defense Daily on Monday. “Distill complex…

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