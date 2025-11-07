DARPA Selects 11 Companies For Next State Of Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency last week said it has selected 11 companies to proceed to Stage B of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), which examining the possibility of developing a quantum computer by 2033 that is useful and cost effective. Quantum computers are seen as being able to solve complex problems that traditional computers cannot, and do it faster. The one-year Stage B of QBI calls for selectees to detail a research and development plan to get to…