CSIS to Study How to Establish ‘Cyber Force’ As New Military Service

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said on Monday that a Commission on Cyber Force Generation will begin work next month on how to establish a Cyber Force as a new military service. CSIS said that it was launching the commission in partnership with the Cyber Solarium Commission 2.0 project at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "Given the well-documented shortcomings in current force generation and readiness models to organize, train, and equip for military cyber operations, momentum…