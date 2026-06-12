CSIS Releases Report On Rocket Motor Industrial Base Challenges And Opportunities

The industrial base for solid rocket motors (SRMs) is benefiting from a growing demand signal for the missiles and munitions they power and new acquisition reforms, but challenges remain to expanding capacity, according to a new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Boosting SRM production has been a nagging concern for the Defense Department to overcome a key bottleneck limiting the production of higher numbers of missiles and munitions. The DoD and Congress are increasingly agreeing…