Critical Design Review Complete For SDA’s Fire Control Ground System, Kratos Says

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] has successfully completed the critical design review (CDR) of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI) System that will support real-time fire support missions. The CDR was completed eight months after the preliminary design review, which occurred in April 2025, Kratos said (Defense Daily, Sept. 29, 2025). Kratos in 2024 won the $116.7 million AFGCI contract for missile defense control ground sites (Defense Daily, Nov. 13, 2024). “Completing the critical…