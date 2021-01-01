Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed speak before the confirmation hearing for Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer David L. Norquist to be deputy secretary of defense, Washington, D.C, July 24, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
The Senate on Friday voted to override President Trump’s veto of the $741 billion fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, with the bill now set to become law without his signature.
The bipartisan 81 to 13 vote, which joins the House’s 322…