Congress Add for Northrop Grumman IVEWS May Top More Than $400 Million

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--Northrop Grumman's [NOC] ultra-wideband architecture AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) for U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters received $187 million in the fiscal 2025 reconciliation law and may receive a nearly $216 million add in a future fiscal 2026 defense appropriations conference measure. The $187 million is one of a number of items in the reconciliation law's Section 20007 entitled "enhancement of Department of Defense Resources for Air Superiority." The $187 million is "to accelerate installation of…