Coast Guard Taps Beautiful Bill Funds To Award Bollinger Contract For 10 FRCs

The Coast Guard on Wednesday said has awarded $507 million to Bollinger Shipyards to begin construction of 10 more Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), bringing the total program to 77 vessels. The funding for the additional FRCs, the first of which is expected to be delivered in fiscal year 2028, comes from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that includes $1 billion overall for the program. Bollinger has already delivered 60 of the 154-foot Sentinel-class FRCs, which are short-endurance vessels…