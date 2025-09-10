Sign In
Coast Guard Taps Beautiful Bill Funds To Award Bollinger Contract For 10 FRCs

Cal Biesecker By
U.S. Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC-1129), the service’s 29th FRC. Photo: Coast Guard

The Coast Guard on Wednesday said has awarded $507 million to Bollinger Shipyards to begin construction of 10 more Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), bringing the total program to 77 vessels. The funding for the additional FRCs, the first of which is expected to be delivered in fiscal year 2028, comes from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that includes $1 billion overall for the program. Bollinger has already delivered 60 of the 154-foot Sentinel-class FRCs, which are short-endurance vessels…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

