Coast Guard MH-60 SAR Helo Crashes In Alaska

A Coast Guard Lockheed Martin Sikorsky [LMT] MH-60 Jayhawk search and rescue (SAR) helicopter crashed during a training flight on Monday near Harbor Mountain in Sitka, Alaska, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The helicopter had four people aboard who were rescued by Sitka rescue personnel by 11 a.m. and transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. The flight occurred about two miles from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka. The service said the “cause of the crash is currently under investigation.” The…
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Congress Updates
Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported […]
SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]
SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]
Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says
The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said. Jesse Tolleson, […]
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