Coast Guard MH-60 SAR Helo Crashes In Alaska

A Coast Guard Lockheed Martin Sikorsky [LMT] MH-60 Jayhawk search and rescue (SAR) helicopter crashed during a training flight on Monday near Harbor Mountain in Sitka, Alaska, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The helicopter had four people aboard who were rescued by Sitka rescue personnel by 11 a.m. and transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. The flight occurred about two miles from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka. The service said the “cause of the crash is currently under investigation.” The…