Coast Guard Establishes Rapid Prototyping Office

As part of initiative launched earlier this year to boost the Coast Guard’s resources to enlarge the service and make it more agile and responsive, the service last Friday announced it has launched the Office of Rapid Response and Prototyping (CG-RAPTOR) to quickly demonstrate technology solutions. CG-RAPTOR was established last year to enable the Coast Guard to accelerate experimentation with new technologies, bringing together operators and industry to help move ideas into operations every 30, 60 and 90 says. In…