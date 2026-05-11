NRO Created GPU-Based Testing Environment To Validate AI Models, Director Says

To test and verify the artificial intelligence-based models that the agency is increasingly using as it applies the technology to its workflows, on-orbit checkout, satellite tasking and data fusion, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has developed a testing environment based on the computer chips foundational to AI, NRO Director Chris Scolese said last week. The Ultra Dense Environment consists of a series of graphics processing units (GPUs) to experiment with “AI models and AI capabilities,” including technologies that have already…