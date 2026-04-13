Caudle: Golden Fleet Focuses On High-Low Mix To Tailor Solutions, Frigate For Robotic C2

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Monday explained how the Golden Fleet initiative connects to the High-Low mix in his Fighting Instructions strategy and hinted the initial focus of the new FF(X) frigate may be tied to being a command and control platform for robotic systems. While speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Adm. Daryl Caudle acknowledged the Navy chose the term Golden Fleet because President Donald Trump likes things with the golden title so they incorporated that, but emphasized…