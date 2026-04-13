Caudle: Golden Fleet Focuses On High-Low Mix To Tailor Solutions, Frigate For Robotic C2

The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Monday explained how the Golden Fleet initiative connects to the High-Low mix in his Fighting Instructions strategy and hinted the initial focus of the new FF(X) frigate may be tied to being a command and control platform for robotic systems. While speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Adm. Daryl Caudle acknowledged the Navy chose the term Golden Fleet because President Donald Trump likes things with the golden title so they incorporated that, but emphasized…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Job Feed
-
MIlitary and Family Life Counselor
As Needed/On-Call - Leidos - Junction City, KS
-
Short Term or As Needed Coverage, MFLC Counselor, Davis Monthan AZ
Leidos - Tucson, AZ
-
MFLC Counselor Short Term or As Needed Coverage, Eielson in Alaska
Leidos - Fairbanks, AK
-
MFLC Counselor Short Term or As Needed Coverage, Eielson in Alaska
Leidos - Fairbanks, AK