Canadian Software Firm Focused On Arctic Security Raises $15 Million In Seed Round

Cal Biesecker By
Eliot Pence, founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics. Photo: Dominion Dynamics

Canadian defense technology startup Dominion Dynamics on Monday said it raised $15.2 million in a seed round to accelerate the deployment of its software that enables the fusion of sensor data and communications in connected and disconnected environments, in particular the Arctic Region. The funding round was led by Georgian. The Auranet interoperable data network is an “Arctic autonomy stack” to fuse sensors, autonomy and networked platforms, Dominion Dynamics says. The network consists of the company’s software layered on top…

