Canada Picks ThyssenKrupp and Hanwha As Qualified Suppliers For Next Sub

The Canadian government this week said it selected Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. as the qualified suppliers for its Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP). The CPSP aims to succeed the current four-boat Victoria-class used by the Royal Canadian Navy, which entered into service in the early 2000s and are expected to be operational until the mid-to-late 2030s. The government started this project in 2021 to lead to a "smooth transition between classes without a…