CACI’s SkyValor Counter-Drone System Validated For Operational Use By JIATF-401

The Pentagon’s counter-drone task force on Sunday said CACI International’s [CACI] SkyValor counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) that uses non-kinetic means to defeat drone threats has been validated for operational use following an evaluation at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. The multi-sensor and effector detection, tracking, identification and mitigation system is validated for use as part of a layered approach to C-UAS across the joint force to meet warfighters’ needs, a Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 spokesperson told Defense Daily…
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HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
HASC Approves $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right To Repair’ Reform
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has approved its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with the panel moving to adopt a bipartisan […]
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