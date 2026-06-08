CACI’s SkyValor Counter-Drone System Validated For Operational Use By JIATF-401

The Pentagon’s counter-drone task force on Sunday said CACI International’s [CACI] SkyValor counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) that uses non-kinetic means to defeat drone threats has been validated for operational use following an evaluation at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. The multi-sensor and effector detection, tracking, identification and mitigation system is validated for use as part of a layered approach to C-UAS across the joint force to meet warfighters’ needs, a Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 spokesperson told Defense Daily…