BWXT Awarded $189 Million Naval Nuclear Fuel Contract

BWX Technologies [BWXT] has received a contract worth approximately $189 million to manufacture nuclear reactor fuel for the U.S. Navy, the company said Oct. 1. The award calls for BWXT subsidiary Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS) in Erwin, Tenn., to manufacture and deliver fuel for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Work is scheduled to be completed in August 2027, according to the company. BWXT said its fuel and reactors support the Navy’s Ohio, Virginia, Seawolf, Los Angeles and Columbia-class submarines, as…