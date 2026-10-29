Broad Strength Powers Leonardo DRS To Higher Earnings And Sales In Third Quarter

Leonardo DRS [DRS] on Thursday posted double-digit top and bottom-line gains in the third quarter due to strength across its operating segments. Net income rose 60 percent to $115 million, 43 cents earnings per share (EPS), from $72 million (26 cents EPS) a year ago. Excluding certain non-operating costs such as acquisition transaction and restructuring costs, adjusted earnings of 46 cents were a dime higher than analysts’ estimates. Total operating margin was up 3.3 percent to 10.8 percent. Sales increased…