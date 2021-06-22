Share:
Dedrone says it has sold over 1,000 of its DedroneSensors used in the detection, identification and location of drones to customers in 33 countries and has deployed more than 700 of its DedroneDefender guns to customers to mitigate threats from drones. The San… Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily? You must be […]
"
addthis:media="https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/5f5f6b5f9711b03a372f0832_dedrone-radio-frequency-sensor-rf-x60-teaser-hardware.jpg"
>
Dedrone says it has sold over 1,000 of its DedroneSensors used in the detection, identification and location of drones to customers in 33 countries and has deployed more than 700 of its DedroneDefender guns to customers to mitigate threats from drones. The San…