Dedrone radio frequency-based sensor. Photo: Dedrone
By Cal Biesecker |
1 day ago |
06/22/2021

Dedrone says it has sold over 1,000 of its DedroneSensors used in the detection, identification and location of drones to customers in 33 countries and has deployed more than 700 of its DedroneDefender guns to customers to mitigate threats from drones. The San…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.