BAE Systems Receives Space Force Contract For Small RF Terminals

The Space Force Space Systems Command has awarded BAE Systems a contract to design and demonstrate ultra-compact radio frequency terminals on spacecraft and ground stations for datalink communications. BAE will leverage its space-hardened software-defined radios for the new terminals, the company said Oct. 15. “These radios ensure reliable performance in contested or degraded environments such as jamming electromagnetic interference and space radiation from deployment into various orbits,” the company said in a statement. “The system will feature robust, military-grade security,…