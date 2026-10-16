BAE Systems Receives Space Force Contract For Small RF Terminals

The Space Force Space Systems Command has awarded BAE Systems a contract to design and demonstrate ultra-compact radio frequency terminals on spacecraft and ground stations for datalink communications. BAE will leverage its space-hardened software-defined radios for the new terminals, the company said Oct. 15. “These radios ensure reliable performance in contested or degraded environments such as jamming electromagnetic interference and space radiation from deployment into various orbits,” the company said in a statement. “The system will feature robust, military-grade security,…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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