Power Systems Startup Stellios Exits Stealth With $5 Million Pre-Seed Round

Stellios Technologies, a startup developing power systems for directed energy, fusion and propulsion applications, on Tuesday emerged from stealth with a $5 million pre-seed round. The Austin, Texas-based company is less than a year-old and raised the funding after it had secured $2 million in customer purchase orders. The investment will be used to produce and deliver initial contracted high-power microwave systems, establish research and development, and pilot manufacturing facilities, hire, and advance the company’s artificial intelligence engineering and digital…