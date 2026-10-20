Power Systems Startup Stellios Exits Stealth With $5 Million Pre-Seed Round

Stellios Technologies, a startup developing power systems for directed energy, fusion and propulsion applications, on Tuesday emerged from stealth with a $5 million pre-seed round. The Austin, Texas-based company is less than a year-old and raised the funding after it had secured $2 million in customer purchase orders. The investment will be used to produce and deliver initial contracted high-power microwave systems, establish research and development, and pilot manufacturing facilities, hire, and advance the company’s artificial intelligence engineering and digital…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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S. Scott Collis Fellowship in Data Science 2027
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal R&D Cybersecurity Researcher
Cyber Threat Center, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Senior/Principal R&D Computer/Software Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Postdoctoral Appointee
Remote Sensing Innovation, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM