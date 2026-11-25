The Defense Department last week issued a solicitation for a potential $500 million prize challenge next year for low-cost, long-range drones for strike missions, adding a third category to the Drone Dominance Program’s (DDP) Gauntlet II competition that resulted in awards this fall. The Extended Range Strike (ERS) Gauntlet II will be U.S.-based demonstration in March 2027 and be followed in June with end-user validation, according to a Nov. 25 notice by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Vendors submitting offers…