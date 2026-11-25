The Defense Department last week issued a solicitation for a potential $500 million prize challenge next year for low-cost, long-range drones for strike missions, adding a third category to the Drone Dominance Program’s (DDP) Gauntlet II competition that resulted in awards this fall. The Extended Range Strike (ERS) Gauntlet II will be U.S.-based demonstration in March 2027 and be followed in June with end-user validation, according to a Nov. 25 notice by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Vendors submitting offers…
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Congress Updates
White House Seeks Exemptions In Next CR For Munitions Boosts, Trump Battleship, Golden Dome
The White House has sent Congress a list of requested anomalies it wants included in the next stopgap funding bill, seeking exemptions to boost munitions procurement and support for the […]
$3.7 Billion Boost for NSSL Largest Recommended Increase for DAF in Senate GOP Defense Appropriators’ Bill
Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)–a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar […]
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
Coons: Congress ‘Out Of Time’ To Do Reconciliation, Final Defense Topline Likely Ends Up Closer To $1 Trillion
The top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (SAC-D) has said Congress still needs to settle on fiscal year 2027 appropriations toplines as a government shutdown deadline looms and […]
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